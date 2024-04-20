Soul & Smoke Avondale
PASSOVER (Available April 21-30)
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET (COLD)
**preorder only: available for pickup April 21-30** Smoked Prime Brisket with your choice of BBQ Sauce or Beef Jus on the side. This menu item is COLD and ready to heat at your convenience.
- MANNYS DELI MATZO BALL SOUP (COLD)$15.00
**preorder only: available for pickup April 21-30** 1 Quart of Mannys Deli Matzo Ball Soup with 2 Matzo Balls. This menu item is COLD and ready to heat at your convenience.
DINNERS + COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00Out of stock
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00Out of stock
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked TVP in a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles Hint: want a vegan side? the Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño or BBQ Kettle Chips are all vegan as well as the pickles!
- TIP & LINK COMBO$17.50
Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips, One Smoked Loaded 'Nduja Sausage and Choice of Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER$30.00Out of stock
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED MEAT SAMPLER$42.00Out of stock
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced Hot Link with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce
- LOADED 'NDUJA HOT LINK$12.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions on a Potato Bun. We recommend Gold Sauce with this one, but do your thing!
FROM THE SMOKER
- SMOKED PULLED PORKOut of stock
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKETOut of stock
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis. Locally made by Chicago Salumi.
SOUL FOOD
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CAJUN SHRIMP + GRITS
Heirloom Stone Ground Grits, Chicken Andioulle Sausage Bisque, Texas Gold Shrimp, Chives
- SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette
FAMILY MEALS
- *RIVERSIDE SPECIAL$106.50Out of stock
1 Pound Prime Brisket, 1 Pound Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Housemade Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns, Family Size Mac + Cheese
- *BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$73.95Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Pulled Pork, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 6oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce 8oz Original BBQ Sauce
- *PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$54.50Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- *PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$95.25Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER$25.00
6oz each Mac + Cheese, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Collard Greens, Apple Slaw, and 1 Cornbread Muffin
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- RED BEANS & RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian
- GRITS
Creamy housemade grits
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
2oz Bag
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS$12.00
Martin's Potato Rolls
KIDS
- *1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE$9.50Out of stock
One Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with Pickles and Choice of Small Side
- *1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE$7.00Out of stock
One Pulled Pork Slider topped with Apple Slaw and Choice of Small Side
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian
- APPLE SAUCE$2.50
100% Real fruit kids will love. Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly, Unsweetened Applesauce, Recloseable, BPA Free Pouches, 3.2 Ounce
- REGULAR MILK$3.50
Certified organic milk
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice Box