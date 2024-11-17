Hey You! Please Don't Tip on Pickup Orders!
Soul & Smoke Avondale
Featured Items
- SMOKED TURKEY TIPS
Smoked turkey tips seasoned with our sweet and savory OG Rub, served with your choice of sauce on the side. 1/2 LB order comes with apple slaw
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$18.00
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
MEATS BY THE POUND
- MEAT SAMPLER
Sampler of all of our smoked meats, great for two to share! Smoked Prime Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Duroc Rib Tips, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, House-made Pickles and Choice of Sauce.$42.00
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET*
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat. Sauce is served on the side
- SMOKED PULLED PORK*
Pork shoulder smoked over hickory and cherry woods, then pulled to order. Served with choice of sauce on the side. Half pound order includes slaw, one pound is just meat + sauce.
- SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Rib tips are the "tip" of the spare ribs. They are meaty and flavorful and have more fat and cartilage than the full ribs. Served with choice of sauce on the side.
- SMOKED TURKEY TIPS
Smoked turkey tips seasoned with our sweet and savory OG Rub, served with your choice of sauce on the side. 1/2 LB order comes with apple slaw
- SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$6.00
SANDWICHES
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$18.00
- PULLED PORK PO' BOY + SIDE
Chef Carter's Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy with J.P. Graziano Mild Giardiniera and Roasted Garlic Aioli served on a French Roll with Choice of Side$15.50
- PULLED PORK SLIDERS + SIDE
Two Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Creamy Apple Slaw and served with Choice of Side$12.00
- SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked TVP In a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The chips, pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!$12.00
- LOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK + SIDE
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce$12.50
SOUL FOOD
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette. Vegan, but contains honey.$15.00
- TIP + LINK COMBO
Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce, and a Loaded Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.$17.50
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER
6oz each: Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Apple Slaw and 1 Cornbread Muffin$25.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- COLLARD GREENS
Tender Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey and Cider Vinegar Jus
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin$3.00
- RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Carolina Gold Rice and Chives
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun Dirty Rice made with Carolina Gold Rice, House Ground Prime Brisket, Holy Trinity, Chicken Liver and Parsley.
- STONE GROUND GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock).
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions
- KETTLE CHIPS
Choice of Flavors$3.00
FAMILY MEALS
- NORTHSHORE SPECIAL
1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, Large Mac & Cheese, 1 Dozen Slider Buns & 8oz Original BBQ Sauce$106.00
- PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$95.00
- PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$55.00
- BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$73.00
N/A BEVERAGES
- SPRECHER SODA
Fire brewed sodas made at the oldest craft brewery in Milwaukee$4.00
- PURE LEAF ICED TEA
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened$4.00
- WATER
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.$4.00
- SAN PELLEGRINO
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), Aranciata sparkling orange beverage (lightly sweetened) or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).$4.00
- CAN SODA$3.00
- STUMPTOWN COLD BREW W/OAT MILK
Sometimes the simplest way is the best way. Stumptown cold brew coffee is paired with with Oatly Oatmilk for a non-dairy spin on a classic combination.$5.00
COCKTAILS, BEER & WINE
- RUM PUNCH
Aged Dark Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Orgeat. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle.$13.50
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- APEROL GREYHOUND
Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Aperol, & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime & Prickly Pear. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.$7.00
- SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV. Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.$8.00
- FUNKYTOWN HOMECOMING
Marzen-Style Celebration Ale. 5.5% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
- MOOR'S PILSNER
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz can, 6%abv$8.00
- MOOR'S HELLES LAGER
Moor’s Helles Lager is a medium bodied Munich style Lager that smells of melon rind while bright German hops give this brew a subtle honeydew fruit taste that is crushable, crisp and refreshing. 5.1% ABV, 16oz can$8.00
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. 11.5 oz can. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free. 11.5 oz can.$6.00
- HIGH NOON VODKA SELTZER
Seltzer with fruit juice and vodka. No sugar or artificial sweeteners. 355 mL can, 4.5% ABV.$6.00
- UNDERWOOD WINE
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir. 250mL Can$9.00
- ATHLETIC BREWING N/A IPA
Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic "Run Wild" IPA. 12oz Can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$6.00
- LYRE’S N/A AMALFI SPRITZ
The fine bubble of this non-alcoholic cocktail fills the palate with bittersweet orange, rich peach, complex rhubarb and elderflower flavors. Dry finish, deliciously refreshing. 8.5oz can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$7.50
DESSERT
- SLICE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$8.00
- SLICE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$8.00
- WHOLE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$80.00
- WHOLE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$80.00
- CHOCOLATE COVERED POTATO CHIPS
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Salty rippled potato chips dunked in chocolate.$10.00
- SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATES
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. 4-Pack of chocolate covered caramels with a sprinkle of sea salt$6.00
KIDS
- BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE
Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with pickles plus choice of side.$9.50
- PORK SLIDER + SIDE
1 pulled pork slider with apple slaw plus choice of side$7.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin$3.00
- APPLE SAUCE
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch$2.50
- APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids organic apple juice box$2.50
- WHITE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box$3.50
- CHOCOLATE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box$3.50
EXTRAS
- ORIGINAL BBQ
Chef Carter's Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that's bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it's the classic choice for any of our smoked meats
- TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
- GOLD
Mustard based sauce with a black pepper and ginger bite. An excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, and a perfect match to our locally produced smoked 'nduja sausage.
- JERK
A Caribbean inspired sauce with a little kick. Soy-based with pineapple, scallions, thyme, allspice, and a kick from habanero. Great with chicken or rib tips!
- CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER
1oz house-made cinnamon compound butter. So good with a cornbread muffin!$1.75
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
1 dozen Martin's potato rolls$12.00
- SANDWICH BUN
Full Sized Sandwich Bun
- MARTINS LONG BUNS (8PK)
Martin's Soft Potato Long Buns$8.00
MERCH
- ALL BUTTS DESERVE A GOOD RUB T-SHIRT
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke logo on the left chest, back says "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"$27.00
- OG SPICE RUB
Chicago-Style BBQ seasoning for Beef, Chicken and Pork.$7.00
- SAUCE & RUB COMBO
Kick up your at home grilling with Chef Carter's Signature Spice Rub and BBQ Sauce$15.00
- COOLER
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.$32.00
UTENSILS
COMMUNITY MEALS
LOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK + SIDE
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce