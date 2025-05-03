This feisty sauce combines the tart brightness of green tomatoes with the bold heat of jalapeño and serrano peppers. Green tomatoes became a staple in Southern cooking as a way to use unripe crops at the end of the growing season. In our sauce, we've infused the green tomato base with fresh herbs - its tangy, earthy profile pairs beautifully with a variety of foods such as smoked meats, fried foods, and more. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer Hot Sauce