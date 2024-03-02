Soul & Smoke Avondale
UTENSILS
DINNERS + COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked TVP in a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles Hint: want a vegan side? the Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño or BBQ Kettle Chips are all vegan as well as the pickles!
- TIP & LINK COMBO$17.50
Half Pound Smoked Rib Tips, One Smoked 'Nduja Sausage and Choice of Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER$30.00
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED MEAT SAMPLER$42.00
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced Hot Link with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce
- LOADED 'NDUJA HOT LINK$12.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions on a Potato Bun. We recommend Gold Sauce with this one, but do your thing!
FROM THE SMOKER
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis. Locally made by Chicago Salumi.
SOUL FOOD
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CAJUN SHRIMP + GRITS
Heirloom Stone Ground Grits, Chicken Andioulle Sausage Bisque, Texas Gold Shrimp, Chives
- BRISKET CHILI$6.00+Out of stock
Smoked Brisket and Bean Chili with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream & Scallions (gf)
FAMILY MEALS
- *RIVERSIDE SPECIAL$106.50Out of stock
1 Pound Prime Brisket, 1 Pound Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Housemade Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns, Family Size Mac + Cheese
- *BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$73.95Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Pulled Pork, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 6oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce 8oz Original BBQ Sauce
- *PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$54.50Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- *PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$95.25Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER$25.00
6oz each Mac + Cheese, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Collard Greens, Apple Slaw, and 1 Cornbread Muffin
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- RED BEANS & RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian
- GRITS
Creamy housemade grits
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
2oz Bag
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS$12.00
Martin's Potato Rolls
KIDS
- *1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE$9.50
One Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with Pickles and Choice of Small Side
- *1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE$7.00
One Pulled Pork Slider topped with Apple Slaw and Choice of Small Side
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian
- PIRATES BOOTY$3.00
- APPLE SAUCE$2.50
100% Real fruit kids will love. Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly, Unsweetened Applesauce, Recloseable, BPA Free Pouches, 3.2 Ounce
- REGULAR MILK$3.50
Certified organic milk
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice Box
BEER, WINE + COCKTAILS
- APEROL GREYHOUND$13.50
Wheatley Vodka, Aperol, Fresh Grapefruit Juice + Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI$13.50
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR$13.50
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA$13.50
Reposado Tequila + Fresh Squeezed Lime Just pour over ice an enjoy! 6oz bottle
- HURRICANE$13.50
Mardi Gras special with rum, passionfruit, grenadine and lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- UNDERWOOD WINE$9.00
Delicious and approachable selection of wines from Underwood. 250mL can.
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA$6.00
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free
- SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL$7.00
Belgian -Style pale ale brewed by Sketchbook Brewery to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. 5.5% alcohol by volume. 1 can.
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON$7.00
Irish Red Ale. 16oz can. 5.4% ABV Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can.
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW$8.00
American Pale Ale. 16oz Can. 5.5% ABV. Tropical notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.
- MOOR'S PILSNER$8.00
German Pilsner. 16oz can. 6% ABV Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear.
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE$7.00
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.
MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
BEVERAGES
- *PURE LEAF ICED TEA$4.00
Choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened
- *SPRECHER SODA$4.00
Choice of Root Beer, Cherry Cola, Orange Dream or Cream Soda
- *SODA CAN$3.00
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite
- *JUST WATER$4.00
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.
- *SAN PELLEGRINO$4.00
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).
- REGULAR MILK$3.50
Certified organic milk
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice Box
SAUCES & SPICES
- *ORIGINAL BBQ SAUCE
Chef Carter’s Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that’s bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it’s the classic choice for your favorite grilled or smoked meat.
- *TANGY SAUCE
Vinegar based sauce with a kick of pineapple and jalapeño.
- *GOLD SAUCE
Mustard based sauce great with the Hot link or pork!
- *OG SPICE RUB$7.00
Chicago-style BBQ seasoning for beef, chicken & pork
MERCH
- *KEYCHAIN$4.00
- *SUNGLASSES$10.00
- *EVERYONE IS INVITED TO OUR BBQ TEE$27.00
- *KEEP IT SAUCY AND SOULFUL TEE$27.00
Soft tri-blend cotton tee
- *COOLER BAG$32.00
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.
- All Butts Deserve a Good Rub T-Shirt$27.00
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke Logo, back reads "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"