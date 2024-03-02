Soul & Smoke Avondale
UTENSILS
DINNERS + COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked TVP in a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles Hint: want a vegan side? the Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño or BBQ Kettle Chips are all vegan as well as the pickles!
- TIP & LINK COMBO$17.50
Half Pound Smoked Rib Tips, One Smoked 'Nduja Sausage and Choice of Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER$30.00
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED MEAT SAMPLER$42.00
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced Hot Link with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce
- LOADED 'NDUJA HOT LINK$12.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions on a Potato Bun. We recommend Gold Sauce with this one, but do your thing!
FROM THE SMOKER
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis. Locally made by Chicago Salumi.
SOUL FOOD
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CAJUN SHRIMP + GRITS
Heirloom Stone Ground Grits, Chicken Andioulle Sausage Bisque, Texas Gold Shrimp, Chives
- BRISKET CHILI$6.00+Out of stock
Smoked Brisket and Bean Chili with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream & Scallions (gf)
FAMILY MEALS
- *RIVERSIDE SPECIAL$106.50Out of stock
1 Pound Prime Brisket, 1 Pound Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Housemade Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns, Family Size Mac + Cheese
- *BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$73.95Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Pulled Pork, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 6oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce 8oz Original BBQ Sauce
- *PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$54.50Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- *PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$95.25Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER$25.00
6oz each Mac + Cheese, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Collard Greens, Apple Slaw, and 1 Cornbread Muffin
- RED BEANS & RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian
- GRITS
Creamy housemade grits
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
2oz Bag
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS$12.00
Martin's Potato Rolls
KIDS
- *1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE$9.50
One Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with Pickles and Choice of Small Side
- *1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE$7.00
One Pulled Pork Slider topped with Apple Slaw and Choice of Small Side
- PIRATES BOOTY$3.00
- APPLE SAUCE$2.50
100% Real fruit kids will love. Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly, Unsweetened Applesauce, Recloseable, BPA Free Pouches, 3.2 Ounce
- REGULAR MILK$3.50
Certified organic milk
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice Box
BEER, WINE + COCKTAILS
- APEROL GREYHOUND$13.50
Wheatley Vodka, Aperol, Fresh Grapefruit Juice + Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI$13.50
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR$13.50
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA$13.50
Reposado Tequila + Fresh Squeezed Lime Just pour over ice an enjoy! 6oz bottle
- HURRICANE$13.50
Mardi Gras special with rum, passionfruit, grenadine and lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- UNDERWOOD WINE$9.00
Delicious and approachable selection of wines from Underwood. 250mL can.
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA$6.00
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free
- SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL$7.00
Belgian -Style pale ale brewed by Sketchbook Brewery to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. 5.5% alcohol by volume. 1 can.
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON$7.00
Irish Red Ale. 16oz can. 5.4% ABV Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can.
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW$8.00
American Pale Ale. 16oz Can. 5.5% ABV. Tropical notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.
- MOOR'S PILSNER$8.00
German Pilsner. 16oz can. 6% ABV Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear.
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE$7.00
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.
BEVERAGES
- *PURE LEAF ICED TEA$4.00
Choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened
- *SPRECHER SODA$4.00
Choice of Root Beer, Cherry Cola, Orange Dream or Cream Soda
- *SODA CAN$3.00
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite
- *JUST WATER$4.00
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.
- *SAN PELLEGRINO$4.00
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).
SAUCES & SPICES
- *ORIGINAL BBQ SAUCE
Chef Carter’s Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that’s bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it’s the classic choice for your favorite grilled or smoked meat.
- *TANGY SAUCE
Vinegar based sauce with a kick of pineapple and jalapeño.
- *GOLD SAUCE
Mustard based sauce great with the Hot link or pork!
- *OG SPICE RUB$7.00
Chicago-style BBQ seasoning for beef, chicken & pork
MERCH
- *KEYCHAIN$4.00
- *SUNGLASSES$10.00
- *EVERYONE IS INVITED TO OUR BBQ TEE$27.00
- *KEEP IT SAUCY AND SOULFUL TEE$27.00
Soft tri-blend cotton tee
- *COOLER BAG$32.00
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.
- All Butts Deserve a Good Rub T-Shirt$27.00
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke Logo, back reads "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"