Soul & Smoke Avondale
DINNERS + COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side$17.00
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side$12.00
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked TVP in a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles Hint: want a vegan side? the Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño or BBQ Kettle Chips are all vegan as well as the pickles!$12.00
- TIP & LINK COMBO
Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips, One Smoked Loaded 'Nduja Sausage and Choice of Sauce$17.50
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKSMOKED MEAT SAMPLER
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced Hot Link with 4oz Pickles and Choice of SauceOUT OF STOCK$42.00
- OUT OF STOCKMAXWELL ST STYLE HOT LINK
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions on a Potato Bun. We recommend Gold Sauce with this one, but do your thing!OUT OF STOCK$12.00
FROM THE SMOKER
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat.
- SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free
- OUT OF STOCKSMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis. Locally made by Chicago Salumi.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
SOUL FOOD
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$14.00
- CAJUN SHRIMP + GRITS
Heirloom Stone Ground Grits, Chicken Andioulle Sausage Bisque, Texas Gold Shrimp, Chives
- OUT OF STOCKSOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb VinaigretteOUT OF STOCK$12.00
FAMILY MEALS
- *RIVERSIDE SPECIAL
1 Pound Prime Brisket, 1 Pound Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Housemade Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns, Family Size Mac + Cheese$106.50
- *BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Pulled Pork, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 6oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce 8oz Original BBQ Sauce$73.95
- *PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$54.50
- *PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$95.25
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER
6oz each Mac + Cheese, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Collard Greens, Apple Slaw, and 1 Cornbread Muffin$25.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
- RED BEANS & RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO SIDE
Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$5.50
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffin, Baked Fresh Daily - 1 Muffin- *Vegetarian$3.00
- GRITS
Creamy housemade grits
- KETTLE CHIPS
2oz Bag$3.00
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
Martin's Potato Rolls$12.00
KIDS
- *1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE
One Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with Pickles and Choice of Small Side$9.50
- *1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE
One Pulled Pork Slider topped with Apple Slaw and Choice of Small Side$7.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
- APPLE SAUCE
100% Real fruit kids will love. Gluten Free, Vegan Friendly, Unsweetened Applesauce, Recloseable, BPA Free Pouches, 3.2 Ounce$2.50
- REGULAR MILK
Certified organic milk$3.50
- APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids Apple Juice Box$2.50
BEER, WINE + COCKTAILS
- APEROL GREYHOUND
Wheatley Vodka, Aperol, Fresh Grapefruit Juice + Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle$13.50
- MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle$13.50
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle$13.50
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila + Fresh Squeezed Lime Just pour over ice an enjoy! 6oz bottle$13.50
- UNDERWOOD WINE
Delicious and approachable selection of wines from Underwood. 250mL can.$9.00
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.$7.00
- SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian -Style pale ale brewed by Sketchbook Brewery to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. 5.5% alcohol by volume. 1 can.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON
Irish Red Ale. 16oz can. 5.4% ABV Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
American Pale Ale. 16oz Can. 5.5% ABV. Tropical notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.$8.00
- FUNKYTOWN SUMMERTIME CHI
Light bodied Belgian Style witbier with notes of wheat, orange, citrus and coriander. 5% ABV, 16oz can$7.00
- MOORS HELLES LAGER
Moor’s Helles Lager is a medium bodied Munich style Lager that smells of melon rind while bright German hops give this brew a subtle honeydew fruit taste that is crushable, crisp and refreshing. 5.1% ABV, 16oz can$8.00
- MOOR'S PILSNER
German Pilsner. 16oz can. 6% ABV Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear.$8.00
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free$6.00