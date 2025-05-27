This velvety sauce blends the rich, earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the vibrant, citrusy heat of habanero peppers. We choose sweet potatoes for this recipe due to their deep roots in southern cuisine that can be traced all the way back to West Africa. Every drizzle of this sauce delivers a balance of spice and flavor, making it a versatile addition to any dish, and a crowd-pleaser for spice enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer.