Soul & Smoke West Loop
Featured Items
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$14.00
- SMOKED RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with apple slaw, and choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free$8.50
- RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
SANDWICHES
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in Original BBQ Sauce, topped with Creamy Apple Slaw and served with your choice of side$12.00
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Chopped Prime Brisket topped with Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, and served with your choice of side.$17.00
- MAXWELL ST STYLE HOT LINK + SIDE
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with our custom made 'Nduja Sausage, topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce on a Potato Bun$16.00
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Crumbled TVP in a Savory Tomato Sauce with Vegan Cheddar Cheese and Housemade Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The Chips + Pickles are all vegan side options$12.00
BOWLS
- SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette$12.00
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- PULLED PORK MAC + CHEESE
Signature Mac + Cheese topped with Smoked Pulled Pork and Original BBQ Sauce$9.50
- BRISKET MAC + CHEESE
Signature Mac + Cheese topped with Smoked Prime Brisket and Original BBQ Sauce$12.00
FROM THE SMOKER
- 1/2 LB SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with apple slaw and choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free$12.50
- TIP + LINK COMBO
Your Choice of Loaded Link + Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce$17.50
- SLICED LINK
Smoked + Sliced 5oz Sausage. Our custom made 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis, or Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. *Gluten Free$10.00
- 1/2 LB SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with House-made Pickles and Your Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat.$21.50
SIDES
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- HEIRLOOM GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock) *Gluten Free
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO SIDE
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$5.50
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! -One Muffin- *Vegetarian$3.00
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
- SANDWICH BUN
- APPLE SAUCE POUCH
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch$2.50
DESSERT
- WHOLE CARAMEL CAKE
Made by our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with thick caramel icing.$80.00
- WHOLE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Made by our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$80.00
- SLICE CARAMEL CAKE
Made by our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with thick caramel icing.$8.00
- SLICE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Made by our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$8.00
- CHOCOLATE COVERED POTATO CHIPS
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Salty rippled potato chips dunked in chocolate.$10.00
- SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATES
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. 4-Pack of chocolate covered caramels with a sprinkle of sea salt$6.00
BEVERAGES
- SPRECHER SODA$4.00
- CAN SODA$3.00
- PURE LEAF ICED TEA
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened$3.00
- WATER
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.$3.50
- SAN PELLEGRINO
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).$4.00
- CHOCOLATE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box$3.50
- WHITE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box$3.50
- APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids organic apple juice box$2.50
COCKTAILS, BEER & WINE
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila, Lime, Prickly Pear. 6oz sealed bottle.$13.50
- HONEY ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI
Dark Rum, Lime, Honey Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz Sealed Bottle.$13.50
- APEROL GREYHOUND
Aperol, Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle.$13.50
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz Sealed Bottle.$13.50
- BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can, 5.5% ABV$7.00
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango. 5% ABV.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN SUMMERTIME CHI
Light bodied Belgian Style witbier with notes of wheat, orange, citrus and coriander. 5% ABV, 16oz can$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can. American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV.$8.00
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON
Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can. Irish Red Ale. 5.4% ABV$7.00
- MOORS HELLES LAGER
Moor’s Helles Lager is a medium bodied Munich style Lager that smells of melon rind while bright German hops give this brew a subtle honeydew fruit taste that is crushable, crisp and refreshing. 5.1% ABV, 16oz can$8.00
- MOOR'S PILSNER
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz Can, 6% ABV 16oz, 6%abv$8.00
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. 11.5 oz can, 4.2% ABV Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free. 11.5 oz can, 4.2% ABV$6.00
- UNDERWOOD WINE
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir. 250mL Can$9.00
HONEY ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI
Dark Rum, Lime, Honey Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz Sealed Bottle.
SAUCES + SPICES
- ORIGINAL BBQ SAUCE*
Our medium-bodied original recipe BBQ sauce is a complex and not-too-sweet blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients. It’s a tomato based classic that’s savory, citrusy and a little sweet (gf)
- TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
- GOLD
Mustard based sauce with a black pepper and ginger bite. An excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, and a perfect match to our locally produced smoked 'nduja sausage.
- OG SPICE RUB*
Inspired by Grandma's backyard BBQ’s the savory blend is Chef-crafted to enhance the flavors of your favorite proteins. (vg, gf)$7.00
- ALL BUTTS DESERVE A GOOD RUB TEE
Soft tri-blend tee. Soul & Smoke logo on the front, "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub" on the back.$27.00
- CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER*
Sweet cinnamon butter with ginger, nutmeg and molasses (v, gf)$1.75
- EXTRA SALAD DRESSING
2oz Cup$2.00