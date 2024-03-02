Soul & Smoke West Loop
SANDWICHES
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in Original BBQ Sauce, topped with Creamy Apple Slaw and served with your choice of side
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00
Smoked Chopped Prime Brisket topped with Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, and served with your choice of side.
- MAXWELL ST STYLE HOT LINK + SIDE$16.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with our custom made 'Nduja Sausage, topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce on a Potato Bun
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Two Smoked TVP Sliders with Vegan Gouda Cheese and Housemade Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The Chips, Pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!
BOWLS
- SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD$11.00
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- PULLED PORK MAC + CHEESE$9.50
Signature Mac + Cheese topped with Smoked Pulled Pork and Original BBQ Sauce
- BRISKET MAC + CHEESE$12.00
Signature Mac + Cheese topped with Smoked Prime Brisket and Original BBQ Sauce
FROM THE SMOKER
- SMOKED RIB TIPS$8.50
Smoked Rib Tips with apple slaw, and choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- 1/2 LB SMOKED PULLED PORK$12.50
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with apple slaw and choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- 1/2 LB SMOKED PRIME BRISKET$21.50
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with House-made Pickles and Your Choice of Sauce on the Side. *Gluten Free
- 1/2 LB PASTRAMI$25.50
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami, with House-made Pickles and your choice of sauce. We recommend Gold! *Gluten Free
- TIP + LINK COMBO$17.50
Your Choice of Loaded Link + Half Pound Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce
- SLICED LINK$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 5oz Sausage. Your choice of our Custom 'Nduja Sausage with a kick from Calabrian Chilis, or Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. *Gluten Free
SIDES
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- HEIRLOOM GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock) *Gluten Free
- RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00Out of stock
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! -One Muffin- *Vegetarian
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
- SANDWICH BUN
- APPLE SAUCE POUCH$2.50
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch
BEVERAGES
- SPRECHER SODA$4.00
- CAN SODA$3.00
- PURE LEAF ICED TEA$3.00
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened
- WATER$3.50
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.
- SAN PELLEGRINO$4.00
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.50
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box
- WHITE MILK$3.50
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids organic apple juice box
COCKTAILS, BEER & WINE
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA$13.50Out of stock
Reposado Tequila, Lime, Prickly Pear
- MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI$13.50
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz Bottle.
- APEROL GREYHOUND$13.50
Aperol, Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle.
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR$13.50
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry Liquor and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz Bottle.
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE$7.00
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango. 5% ABV.
- BEER FOR THE SOUL$7.00
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can, 5.5% ABV
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON$7.00
Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can. Irish Red Ale. 5.4% ABV
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW$8.00
Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can. American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV.
- MOOR'S PILSNER$8.00
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz Can, 6% ABV 16oz, 6%abv
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA$6.00
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. 11.5 oz can, 4.2% ABV Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free. 11.5 oz can, 4.2% ABV
- UNDERWOOD WINE$9.00
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir.
- HURRICANE$13.50
Dark and light rum, grenadine, passionfruit and lime.
SAUCES + SPICES
- ORIGINAL BBQ SAUCE*
Our medium-bodied original recipe BBQ sauce is a complex and not-too-sweet blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients. It’s a tomato based classic that’s savory, citrusy and a little sweet (gf)
- TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
- GOLD
Mustard based sauce with a black pepper and ginger bite. An excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, and a perfect match to our locally produced smoked 'nduja sausage.
- OG SPICE RUB*$7.00
Inspired by Grandma's backyard BBQ’s the savory blend is Chef-crafted to enhance the flavors of your favorite proteins. (vg, gf)
- CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER*$1.75
Sweet cinnamon butter with ginger, nutmeg and molasses (v, gf)
- EXTRA SALAD DRESSING$2.00
2oz Cup
