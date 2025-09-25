Our Louisiana-style hot sauce captures everything you love about the classics, but better. Bold vinegar tang and robust garlic serve up the familiar taste you know and love, with a more complex flavor profile and elevated heat level thanks to the addition of Trinidad scorpion peppers. It's a perfect choice for those ready to explore beyond the basics. Ideal for adding a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist to your meal. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer Hot Sauce