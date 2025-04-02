Hey You! Please Don't Tip on Pickup Orders!
Soul & Smoke Evanston
UTENSILS
MEATS BY THE POUND
MEAT SAMPLER
Sampler of all of our smoked meats, great for two to share! Smoked Prime Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Duroc Rib Tips, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, House-made Pickles and Choice of Sauce.$42.00
SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat. Sauce is served on the side
"I CALL THE BURNT ENDS"
Limited Time Special! "I Call the Burnt Ends" as seen on Chicago Fire. Prime Brisket Burnt Ends served with Housemade Pickles and Original BBQ Sauce.$16.00
PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami. Served with you choice of sauce on the side- Chef recommends Gold! Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Sauce served on the side
SMOKED PULLED PORK
Pork shoulder smoked over hickory and cherry woods, then pulled to order. Served with choice of sauce on the side. Half pound order includes slaw, one pound is just meat + sauce.
SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Spare ribs are a St. Louis style rib, with the rib tips still attached- making them extra meaty and flavorful. Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Rib tips are the "tip" of the spare ribs. They are meaty and flavorful and have more fat and cartilage than the full ribs. Served with choice of sauce on the side.
SMOKED TURKEY TIPS
Smoked turkey tips seasoned with our sweet and savory OG Rub, served with your choice of sauce on the side. 1/2 LB order comes with apple slaw
SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$6.00
SANDWICHES
PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$18.00
PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE
House-made pastrami, gold sauce and bread & butter pickles on a fresh bun with choice of side.$20.00
PULLED PORK PO' BOY + SIDE
Chef Carter's Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy with J.P. Graziano Mild Giardiniera and Roasted Garlic Aioli served on a French Roll with Choice of Side$15.50
PULLED PORK SLIDERS + SIDE
Two Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Creamy Apple Slaw and served with Choice of Side$12.00
SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked TVP In a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Cheddar Cheese and House made Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The chips, pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!$12.00
LOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK + SIDE
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce$12.50
PRIME BRISKET BURGER
Ground Prime Brisket, Munster Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Gold Sauce, and Smoked Onions on a grilled potato bun. Served with a side of crispy potato patties. ***Burger is cooked Medium to Medium Well.$21.00
SOUL FOOD
PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
GRILLED JERK CHICKEN
Jerk Seasoned Airline Chicken Breast with Scallions, Lime and Jerk Sauce. Served with your choice of side.$22.25
GRILLED BUTTERMILK WINGS
Buttermilk brined, grilled chicken wings with choice of sauce on side. 1 LB order = 7-9 wings Chicken sourced from Harrison's Poultry Farm$17.25
CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
GRILLED CAJUN TROUT + SIDE
Cajun spiced and grilled trout filet with charred lemon, parsley and choice of side$19.00
SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette. Vegan, but contains honey.$15.00
TIP + LINK COMBO
Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce, and a Loaded Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.$17.50
SIDES
SIDES SAMPLER
6oz each: Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Apple Slaw and 1 Cornbread Muffin$25.00
SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
COLLARD GREENS
Tender Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey and Cider Vinegar Jus
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives
CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin$3.00
RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Carolina Gold Rice and Chives
DIRTY RICE
Cajun Dirty Rice made with Carolina Gold Rice, House Ground Prime Brisket, Holy Trinity, Chicken Liver and Parsley.
STONE GROUND GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock).
ROASTED SWEET POTATO
With Cinnamon Compound Butter$6.50
APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing
BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions
KETTLE CHIPS
Choice of Flavors$3.00
FAMILY MEALS
GREATEST HITS
1 Pound Smoked Prime Brisket, 1 Full Slab Ribs, Shrimp & Grits, 24oz Mac & Cheese, 4 Cornbread Muffins and 1 Bottle of Sauce Family meals include a 5% discount off of menu prices. No substitutions$136.00
NORTHSHORE SPECIAL
1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, Large Mac & Cheese, 1 Dozen Slider Buns & 8oz Original BBQ Sauce$106.00
PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$95.00
PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$55.00
BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$73.00
PASTRAMI SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make your own sliders kit includes 2 pounds smoked prime pastrami, 16oz house made pickles, 8oz gold sauce and 1 dozen sliders.$112.00
VEGAN SMOKY JOE SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
2 LBS Crumbled TVP in a Savory Tomato Sauce, 16 OZ Housemade Pickles, and 1 Dozen Vegan Slider Buns$64.00
N/A BEVERAGES
SPRECHER SODA
Fire brewed sodas made at the oldest craft brewery in Milwaukee$4.00
PURE LEAF ICED TEA
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened$4.00
WATER
Aqua Panna 16.9 oz Bottled Spring Water$4.00
SAN PELLEGRINO
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), Aranciata sparkling orange beverage (lightly sweetened) or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).$4.00
CAN SODA$3.00
LOCAL CRAFT BEERS
SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can.$7.00
SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.$7.00
OLD IRVING BEEZER
Citra & Mosaic hopped hazy IPA. 6.9% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
OLD IRVING CUSHY BLUEBERRY BLACKBERRY
Kettle-Soured Ale brewed with blueberry and blackberry and hopped with Hallertau Blanc. 6% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV. Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.$8.00
FUNKYTOWN HOMECOMING
Marzen-Style Celebration Ale. 5.5% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
MOOR'S PILSNER
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz can, 6%abv$8.00
MOOR'S HELLES LAGER
Moor’s Helles Lager is a medium bodied Munich style Lager that smells of melon rind while bright German hops give this brew a subtle honeydew fruit taste that is crushable, crisp and refreshing. 5.1% ABV, 16oz can$8.00
CRUZ BLANCA MEXICO CALLING 12 oz
Some calls are totally worth answering, so kick back and enjoy a Mexican lager brewed with heaps of Vienna malt, subtle hops, and absolutely zero adjuncts. The result is an endlessly refreshing sunny lager with balanced sweetness and light bitterness. 4.7% ABV, 16OZ CAN$5.00
ATHLETIC BREWING N/A IPA
Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic "Run Wild" IPA. 12oz Can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$6.00
COCKTAILS, SELTZERS & WINE
BLOOD ORANGE BEES KNEES
Lemon, Honey & Conniption Gin. For every cocktail purchased $1 will be donated to the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Programs.$13.50
SPIKED HONEYCRISP CIDER
Seeding Farms Honeycrisp Cider Reduction, Honey, Lemon & Vodka.$13.50
RUM PUNCH
Aged Dark Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Orgeat. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle.$13.50
BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
APEROL GREYHOUND
Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Aperol, & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime & Prickly Pear. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
HIGH NOON VODKA SELTZER
Seltzer with fruit juice and vodka. No sugar or artificial sweeteners. 355 mL can, 4.5% ABV.$6.00
UNDERWOOD WINE
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir. 250mL Can$9.00
LYRE’S N/A AMALFI SPRITZ
The fine bubble of this non-alcoholic cocktail fills the palate with bittersweet orange, rich peach, complex rhubarb and elderflower flavors. Dry finish, deliciously refreshing. 8.5oz can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$7.50
DESSERT
SLICE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$7.00
SLICE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$7.00
WHOLE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$80.00
WHOLE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$80.00
CHOCOLATE COVERED POTATO CHIPS
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Salty rippled potato chips dunked in chocolate.$10.00
SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATES
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. 4-Pack of chocolate covered caramels with a sprinkle of sea salt$6.00
KIDS
BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE
Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with pickles plus choice of side.$9.50
PORK SLIDER + SIDE
1 pulled pork slider with apple slaw plus choice of side$7.00
SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend
CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin$3.00
APPLE SAUCE
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch$2.50
APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids organic apple juice box$2.50
WHITE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box$3.50
CHOCOLATE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box$3.50
EXTRAS
ORIGINAL BBQ
Chef Carter's Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that's bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it's the classic choice for any of our smoked meats
TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
GOLD
Mustard based sauce with a black pepper and ginger bite. An excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, and a perfect match to our locally produced smoked 'nduja sausage.
JERK
A Caribbean inspired sauce with a little kick. Soy-based with pineapple, scallions, thyme, allspice, and a kick from habanero. Great with chicken or rib tips!
CAJUN BUFFALO
Chef Carter's zesty and lightly spiced take on a classic wing sauce.
CAJUN FIRE- HOT SAUCE
Our Louisiana-style hot sauce captures everything you love about the classics, but better. Bold vinegar tang and robust garlic serve up the familiar taste you know and love, with a more complex flavor profile and elevated heat level thanks to the addition of Trinidad scorpion peppers. It's a perfect choice for those ready to explore beyond the basics. Ideal for adding a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist to your meal. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer Hot Sauce$12.00
SNEAKY HEAT- HOT SAUCE
This velvety sauce blends the rich, earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the vibrant, citrusy heat of habanero peppers. We choose sweet potatoes for this recipe due to their deep roots in southern cuisine that can be traced all the way back to West Africa. Every drizzle of this sauce delivers a balance of spice and flavor, making it a versatile addition to any dish, and a crowd-pleaser for spice enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer.$12.00
HOT TOMATO- HOT SAUCE
This feisty sauce combines the tart brightness of green tomatoes with the bold heat of jalapeño and serrano peppers. Green tomatoes became a staple in Southern cooking as a way to use unripe crops at the end of the growing season. In our sauce, we've infused the green tomato base with fresh herbs - its tangy, earthy profile pairs beautifully with a variety of foods such as smoked meats, fried foods, and more. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer Hot Sauce$12.00
CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER
1oz house-made cinnamon compound butter. So good with a cornbread muffin!$1.75
DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
1 dozen Martin's potato rolls$12.00
SANDWICH BUN
Full Sized Sandwich Bun
MARTINS LONG BUNS (8PK)
Martin's Soft Potato Long Buns$8.00
SIDE OF HOT SAUCE$1.25
JP GRAZIANO MILD GIARDINARA - 4 OZ CUP$2.00
GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE- 2 OZ CUP$1.50
MERCH
ALL BUTTS DESERVE A GOOD RUB T-SHIRT
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke logo on the left chest, back says "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"$27.00
KOOZIE
Keep your bevvies cold while repping some Soul & Smoke pride$4.00
COOLER
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.$32.00
SUNGLASSES$10.00
RED TRUCKER HAT
Black Soul & Smoke embroidery on a red trucker hat. Adjustable back$32.00
BLACK TRUCKER HAT
White Soul & Smoke embroidery on a black trucker hat. Adjustable back$32.00
OG SPICE RUB
Chicago-Style BBQ seasoning for Beef, Chicken and Pork.$7.00
CAJUN SPICE BLEND
You know it from our Shrimp & Grits- how our special Cajun Spice Blend is available bottled for home use! An A+ addition to seafood, poultry and even veggies, just season generously then cook!$7.00
SAUCE & RUB COMBO
Kick up your at home grilling with Chef Carter's Signature Spice Rub and BBQ Sauce$15.00
