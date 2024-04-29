Soul & Smoke Evanston
Featured Items
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
PASSOVER (Available April 21-30)
SMOKED MEATS: BY THE POUND
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat.
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami, with a side of sauce. We recommend Gold! *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage
- SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE$6.00
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage (gf)
SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
FROM THE SMOKER
- MEAT SAMPLER$42.00
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER$30.00
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.
- PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE$20.00
House-made pastrami, gold sauce, house-made pickles and choice of side.
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked TVP In a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The Chips, Pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!
- TIP + LINK COMBO$17.50
Your Choice of Loaded Link + Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce
- LOADED 'NDUJA HOT LINK + SIDE$16.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce on a Potato Bun
- LOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK + SIDE$12.50
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce
SOUL FOOD
- GRILLED JERK CHICKEN$22.25
Airline Chicken Breast, Sweet Potato Mash, Scallions, Lime, Jerk Sauce
- GRILLED BUTTERMILK WINGS$17.25
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings with Choice of Sauce on Side. 1 LB order = 7-9 Wings *Gluten Free Chicken sourced from Harrison's Poultry Farm
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- GRILLED SCOTTISH SALMON + SIDE$27.00
Cajun spiced grilled Scottish Salmon filet with charred lemon, parsley and choice of side *Salmon is gluten free