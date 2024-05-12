Soul & Smoke Evanston
Featured Items
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side$12.00
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$17.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
SMOKED MEATS: BY THE POUND
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat.
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- OUT OF STOCKSMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK
- SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami, with a side of sauce. We recommend Gold! *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage (gf)OUT OF STOCK$6.00
FROM THE SMOKER
- MEAT SAMPLER
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce$42.00
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKSMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK
COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$17.00
- PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE
House-made pastrami, gold sauce, house-made pickles and choice of side.$20.00
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side$12.00
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked TVP In a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The Chips, Pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!$12.00
- TIP + LINK COMBO
Your Choice of Loaded Link + Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce$17.50
- MAXWELL ST STYLE HOT LINK + SIDE
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce on a Potato Bun$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKLOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK + SIDE
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold SauceOUT OF STOCK$12.50
SOUL FOOD
- GRILLED JERK CHICKEN
Airline Chicken Breast, Sweet Potato Mash, Scallions, Lime, Jerk Sauce$22.25
- GRILLED BUTTERMILK WINGS
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings with Choice of Sauce on Side. 1 LB order = 7-9 Wings *Gluten Free Chicken sourced from Harrison's Poultry Farm$17.25
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$14.00
- GRILLED SCOTTISH SALMON + SIDE
Cajun spiced grilled Scottish Salmon filet with charred lemon, parsley and choice of side *Salmon is gluten free$27.00
- OUT OF STOCKSOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Mustard Greens, Iceberg, Broccoli, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb VinaigretteOUT OF STOCK$12.00
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER
6oz each: Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Apple Slaw and 1 Cornbread Muffin$25.00
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin *Vegetarian$3.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- STONE GROUND GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock) *Gluten Free
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO SIDE
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free$5.50
- RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- ROASTED SWEET POTATO
With Cinnamon Compound Butter *Vegetarian, Gluten Free$6.50
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
Martin's Potato Rolls$12.00
- SANDWICH BUN
Full Sized Sandwich Bun (vegan)$2.00+
FAMILY MEALS
- OUT OF STOCKGREATEST HITS
1 Pound Smoked Prime Brisket, 1 Full Slab Ribs, Shrimp & Grits, 24oz Mac & Cheese, 4 Cornbread Muffins and 1 Bottle Original BBQ Sauce Family meals include a 5% discount off of menu prices. No substitutionsOUT OF STOCK$140.50
- NORTHSHORE SPECIAL
1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, Large Mac & Cheese, 1 Dozen Slider Buns & 8oz Original BBQ Sauce$106.50
- PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$95.25
- PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$54.50
- BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$73.00
- PASTRAMI SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make your own sliders kit includes 2 pounds smoked prime pastrami, 16oz house made pickles, 8oz gold sauce and 1 dozen sliders.$112.00
COCKTAILS, BEER & WINE
- HONEY ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- APEROL GREYHOUND
Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Aperol, & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime & Prickly Pear. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.$7.00
- BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON
Irish Red Ale. 5.4% ABV Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can.$7.00
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV. Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.$8.00
- MOOR'S PILSNER
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz, 6%abv$8.00
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. 11.5 oz can. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free. 11.5 oz can.$6.00
- UNDERWOOD WINE
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir.$9.00
- MOORS HELLES LAGER
Moor’s Helles Lager is a medium bodied Munich style Lager that smells of melon rind while bright German hops give this brew a subtle honeydew fruit taste that is crushable, crisp and refreshing. 5.1% ABV, 16oz can$8.00
- FUNKYTOWN SUMMERTIME CHI
Light bodied Belgian Style witbier with notes of wheat, orange, citrus and coriander. 5% ABV, 16oz can$7.00
KIDS
- 1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE
Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with pickles plus choice of side.$9.50
- 1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE
1 pulled pork slider with apple slaw plus choice of side$7.00
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! One Muffin *Vegetarian$3.00
- APPLE SAUCE
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch$2.50
- APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids organic apple juice box$2.50