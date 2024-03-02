Soul & Smoke Evanston
FAMILY MEALS
- GREATEST HITS$140.50Out of stock
1 Pound Smoked Prime Brisket, 1 Full Slab Ribs, Shrimp & Grits, 24oz Mac & Cheese, 4 Cornbread Muffins and 1 Bottle Original BBQ Sauce Family meals include a 5% discount off of menu prices. No substitutions
- NORTHSHORE SPECIAL$106.50Out of stock
1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, Large Mac & Cheese, 1 Dozen Slider Buns & 8oz Original BBQ Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$95.25Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$54.50
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$73.00Out of stock
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce
- PASTRAMI SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)$112.00
2# PASTRAMI 8oz SAUCE 16oz PICKLES DZ SLIDER BUNS
SMOKED MEATS: BY THE POUND
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKETOut of stock
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED RIB TIPSOut of stock
Smoked Rib Tips with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED PRIME BEEF PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami, with a side of sauce. We recommend Gold! *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE$10.00
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage
- SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE$6.00
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage (gf)
FROM THE SMOKER
- MEAT SAMPLER$42.00Out of stock
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER$30.00Out of stock
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE$17.00Out of stock
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.
- PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE$20.00
House-made pastrami, gold sauce, house-made pickles and choice of side.
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side
- VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE$12.00
Smoked TVP In a savory tomato sauce with Vegan Gouda Cheese and House made Pickles. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The Chips, Pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!
- TIP + LINK COMBO$17.50Out of stock
Your Choice of Loaded Link + Half Pound Smoked Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce
- LOADED 'NDUJA HOT LINK$12.00
Our Version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce on a Potato Bun
- LOADED CHEDDAR JALAPENO LINK$8.50
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce
SOUL FOOD
- GRILLED JERK CHICKEN$22.25
Airline Chicken Breast, Sweet Potato Mash, Scallions, Lime, Jerk Sauce
- GRILLED BUTTERMILK WINGS$17.25
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings with Choice of Sauce on Side. 1 LB order = 7-9 Wings *Gluten Free Chicken sourced from Harrison's Poultry Farm
- SMOKED BRISKET CHILI
Smoked Brisket and Bean Chili with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream & Scallions (gf)
- CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- GRILLED SCOTTISH SALMON + SIDE$27.00
Cajun spiced grilled Scottish Salmon filet with charred lemon, parsley and choice of side *Salmon is gluten free
- HARVEST COBB SALAD$17.00Out of stock
Arugula & Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette on the Side (V, GF)
SIDES
- SIDES SAMPLER$25.00
6oz each: Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Apple Slaw and 1 Cornbread Muffin
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! -One Muffin- *Vegetarian
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- DIRTY RICE
Cajun dirty rice made with house ground brisket, holy trinity, chicken liver and parsley.
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free
- STONE GROUND GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock) *Gluten Free
- GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives *Gluten Free
- RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Rice and Chives
- SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
- SMOKED BRISKET CHILI
Smoked Brisket and Bean Chili with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream & Scallions (gf)
- ROASTED SWEET POTATO$6.50
With Cinnamon Compound Butter *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions *Vegan, Gluten Free
- KETTLE CHIPS$3.00
- DOZEN SLIDER BUNS$12.00
Martin's Potato Rolls
COCKTAILS, BEER & WINE
- MAPLE ROSEMARY DAIQUIRI$13.50
Dark Rum, Lime, Maple Rosemary Simple Syrup. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
- BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR$13.50
FEW Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- APEROL GREYHOUND$13.50
Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Aperol, & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
- PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA$13.50
Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime, Prickly Pear. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz bottle
- HURRICANE$13.50
Mardi Gras special with rum, passionfruit, grenadine and lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz bottle
- SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE$7.00
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.
- BEER FOR THE SOUL$7.00
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can.
- FUNKYTOWN CUFFIN' SEASON$7.00
Irish Red Ale. 5.4% ABV Perfect for cuffin' this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. 16 oz can.
- FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW$8.00
American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV. Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.
- MOOR'S PILSNER$8.00
Light and refreshing German style Pilsner, with a beautiful golden hue and delicate floral notes, perfectly balanced with just a pinch of anjou pear. 16oz, 6%abv
- LOVERBOY SPARKLING HARD TEA$6.00
Lemon Iced Tea: Organic brewed black tea is infused with zesty lemon juice and finished with a subtle kick of ginger. Lightly sweetened with monk fruit to satisfy your tastebuds without the calories of sugar. Light, yet full of flavor. 11.5 oz can. Strawberry Lemonade: Brewed green tea is mixed with lip smacking lemonade and infused with sweet, juicy strawberries resulting in a thirst quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor. As with all our teas, it’s gluten free. 11.5 oz can.
- UNDERWOOD WINE$9.00
Pinot Gris, Rosé Bubbles, or Pinot Noir.
KIDS
- 1 BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE$9.50Out of stock
Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with pickles plus choice of side.
- 1 PORK SLIDER + SIDE$7.00
1 pulled pork slider with apple slaw plus choice of side
- SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian
- CORNBREAD MUFFIN$3.00
Sweet, Crumbly and Baked Fresh Daily! -One Muffin- *Vegetarian
- PIRATE'S BOOTY$3.00
- APPLE SAUCE$2.50
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch
- APPLE JUICE$2.50
Honest Kids organic apple juice box
- WHITE MILK$3.50
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.50
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box
SAUCE CHOICE
- ORIGINAL BBQ
Chef Carter's Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that's bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it's the classic choice for any of our smoked meats
- TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
- GOLD
Mustard based sauce with a black pepper and ginger bite. An excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, and a perfect match to our locally produced smoked 'nduja sausage.
- JERK
A Caribbean inspired sauce with a little kick. Soy-based with pineapple, scallions, thyme, allspice, and a kick from habanero. Great with chicken or rib tips!
- CAJUN BUFFALO
Chef Carter's zesty and lightly spiced take on a classic wing sauce.
- CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER$1.75
1oz housemade Cinnamon Compound Butter *pairs well with cornbread muffins and sweet potato!
BEVERAGES
- SPRECHER SODA$4.00
- CAN SODA$3.00
- PURE LEAF ICED TEA$3.00
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened
- WATER$3.50
100% mountain-sourced spring water in plant-based packaging.
- SAN PELLEGRINO$4.00
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).
MERCH
- ALL BUTTS DESERVE A GOOD RUB T-SHIRT$27.00
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke logo on the left chest, back says "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"
- KEYCHAIN$4.00
- SUNGLASSES$10.00
- OG SPICE RUB$7.00
Chicago-Style BBQ seasoning for Beef, Chicken and Pork.
- COOLER$32.00
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.
- SAUCE & RUB COMBO$15.00
- HOODED ZIP SWEATSHIRT$85.00
Thick and soft red hooded zip up hooded sweatshirt.
