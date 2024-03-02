Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.

TANGY SAUCE SIZE Required* Please select 1 2oz + $1.25 4oz + $2.50 12oz Bottle + $9.50