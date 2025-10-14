Hey You! Please Don't Tip on Pickup Orders!
Soul & Smoke Evanston
Featured Items
SIGNATURE MAC + CHEESE
Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend ***A winning menu item on Good Morning America's BBQ Showdown***
SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat. Sauce is served on the side
SLICE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$7.00
OPTIONS
MEATS BY THE POUND
MEAT SAMPLER
Sampler of all of our smoked meats, great for two to share! Smoked Prime Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Duroc Rib Tips, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, House-made Pickles and Choice of Sauce.$42.00
SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat. Sauce is served on the side
SMOKED PULLED PORK
Pork shoulder smoked over hickory and cherry woods, then pulled to order. Served with choice of sauce on the side. Half pound order includes slaw, one pound is just meat + sauce.
"I CALL THE BURNT ENDS"
Limited Time Special! "I Call the Burnt Ends" as seen on Chicago Fire. Prime Brisket Burnt Ends served with Housemade Pickles and Original BBQ Sauce.$16.00
PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami. Served with you choice of sauce on the side- Chef recommends Gold! Half pound order includes pickles, one pound is just meat + sauce. Sauce served on the side
SMOKED SPARE RIBS- FULL SLAB
Heritage-bred pork spare ribs rubbed with our house spice blend and smoked until tender then finished with a brush of original BBQ sauce for the perfect sweet and smokey bark. Spare ribs are a St. Louis style rib, with the rib tips still attached- making them extra meaty and flavorful. Full slab includes 11-13 bones. Choice of sauce served on the side. Gluten Free$58.00
SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Heritage-bred pork spare ribs rubbed with our house spice blend and smoked until tender then finished with a brush of original BBQ sauce for the perfect sweet and smokey bark. Spare ribs are a St. Louis style rib, with the rib tips still attached- making them extra meaty and flavorful. 1/2 LB is approx 2 Bones, and is served with Apple Slaw, 1 LB is 3-4 Bones. Choice of sauce served on the side. *Gluten Free
SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Rib tips are the "tip" of the spare ribs. They are meaty and flavorful and have more fat and cartilage than the full ribs. Served with choice of sauce on the side.
SMOKED TURKEY TIPS
Smoked turkey tips seasoned with our sweet and savory OG Rub, served with your choice of sauce on the side. 1/2 LB order comes with apple slaw
SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage$9.00
SANDWICHES
PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$18.00
PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE
House-made pastrami, gold sauce and bread & butter pickles on a fresh bun with choice of side.$20.00
PULLED PORK PO' BOY + SIDE
Chef Carter's Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy with J.P. Graziano Mild Giardiniera and Roasted Garlic Aioli served on a French Roll with Choice of Side.$15.50
PULLED PORK SLIDERS + SIDE
Two Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Creamy Apple Slaw and served with Choice of Side$12.00
SMOKEY JOE SANDWICH + SIDE
Vegan Sloppy Joe Sandwich made with crumbled TVP in a savory tomato sauce topped with plant based cheddar and housemade pickles, and served on a vegan bun. Served with Choice of Side. Hint- The chips, pickles and sweet potato with no butter are all vegan side options!$12.00
MAXWELL ST STYLE SAUSAGE + SIDE
Grilled Cheddar Jalapeño Pork Sausage on a Potato Bun topped with Smoked Onions and Gold Sauce$15.50
PRIME BRISKET BURGER
Ground Prime Brisket, Munster Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Gold Sauce, and Smoked Onions on a grilled potato bun. Served with a side of tater tots. ***Burger is cooked Medium to Medium Well.$21.00
SOUL FOOD
PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
GRILLED JERK CHICKEN
Jerk Seasoned Airline Chicken Breast with Scallions, Lime and Jerk Sauce. Served with your choice of side.$22.25
GRILLED BUTTERMILK WINGS
Good Morning America Smokeout BBQ Winner! Buttermilk brined, grilled chicken wings with choice of sauce on side. 1 LB order = 7-9 wings Chicken sourced from Harrison's Poultry Farm$17.25
CAJUN SHRIMP & GRITS
Texas Gold Shrimp in Chicken Andouille Sausage Bisque with Stone-Ground Grits and Scallions. *Pork Free Voted top 10 best takeout dishes by Chicago Magazine!
SMOKED CHICKEN GUMBO
16oz Smoked Chicken, Dark Roux, Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice + Scallions *Pork Free
GRILLED CAJUN TROUT + SIDE
Cajun spiced and grilled trout filet with charred lemon, parsley and choice of side$19.00
SOUTHERN CHOPPED SALAD
Arugula, Iceberg, Pickled Green Tomato, Split Peas, Shallot, Avocado, Candied Sunflower Seeds, and a side of Garlic Herb Vinaigrette. Vegan, but contains honey.$15.00
TIP + LINK COMBO
Half Pound Smoked Duroc Rib Tips with Choice of Sauce, and a Loaded Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.$20.50
SIDES
SIDES SAMPLER
6oz each: Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Red Beans + Rice, Apple Slaw and 1 Cornbread Muffin$25.00
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Chives
COLLARD GREENS
Tender Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey and Cider Vinegar Jus
RED BEANS + RICE
Slow Simmered Red Beans with Smoked Turkey Stock, Carolina Gold Rice and Chives
DIRTY RICE
Cajun Dirty Rice made with Carolina Gold Rice, House Ground Prime Brisket, Holy Trinity, Chicken Liver and Parsley.
STONE GROUND GRITS
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits (Contains Chicken Stock).
ROASTED SWEET POTATO
With Cinnamon Compound Butter$6.50
APPLE SLAW
Apples, Cranberries, Carrots, and Cabbage in a Creamy Dressing
BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onions
KETTLE CHIPS
Choice of Flavors$3.00
FAMILY MEALS
GREATEST HITS
1 Pound Smoked Prime Brisket, 1 Full Slab Ribs, Shrimp & Grits, 24oz Mac & Cheese, 4 Cornbread Muffins and 1 Bottle of Sauce Family meals include a 5% discount off of menu prices. No substitutions$136.00
NORTHSHORE SPECIAL
1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, Large Mac & Cheese, 1 Dozen Slider Buns & 8oz Original BBQ Sauce$106.00
PRIME BRISKET SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Smoked Prime Brisket, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$95.00
PULLED PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 2lbs Pulled Pork, 16oz Apple Slaw, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$55.00
BRISKET + PORK SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make Your Own Sliders: 1lb Smoked Prime Brisket, 1lb Smoked Pulled Pork, 6oz Apple Slaw, 6oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns + Choice of Sauce$73.00
PASTRAMI SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make your own sliders kit includes 2 pounds smoked prime pastrami, 16oz house made pickles, 8oz gold sauce and 1 dozen sliders.$112.00
VEGAN SMOKEY JOE SLIDER KIT (12 SLIDERS)
Make your own Vegan Sliders Kit. Includes 2 lbs of our vegan sloppy joe made with crumbled TVP in a savory tomato sauce alongside 16 oz of housemade pickles, and 1 dozen vegan slider buns$64.00
N/A BEVERAGES
SPRECHER SODA
Fire brewed sodas made at the oldest craft brewery in Milwaukee$4.00
PURE LEAF ICED TEA
Your choice of Sweetened or Unsweetened$4.00
WATER
Aqua Panna 16.9 oz Bottled Spring Water$4.00
SAN PELLEGRINO
Choice of Limonata sparkling lemon beverage (lightly sweetened), Aranciata sparkling orange beverage (lightly sweetened) or sparkling natural mineral water (unsweetened, un-flavored).$4.00
CAN SODA$3.00
LOCAL CRAFT BEERS
SKETCHBOOK BEER FOR THE SOUL
Belgian-Style Pale Ale by Sketchbook Brewery, created to pair perfectly with Soul & Smoke BBQ. Won Bronze at the 2023 World Beer Cup for American-Belgo-Style Ale! 16 oz can.$7.00
SKETCHBOOK INSUFFICIENT CLEARANCE
Hazy IPA, 16oz Can. This beer has notes of grapefruit, guava, pineapple and mango.$7.00
OLD IRVING BEEZER
Citra & Mosaic hopped hazy IPA. 6.9% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
OLD IRVING CUSHY SEASONAL
Kettle-Soured Ale brewed with seasonal fruit and hopped with Hallertau Blanc. 6% ABV. 16oz can$8.00
FUNKYTOWN HIP-HOPS AND R&BREW
American Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV. Tropical Notes, malty backbone, mango on the finish. The flagship beer from Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery, winner of Sam Adams’ 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship craft beer competition. 16 oz can.$8.00
CRUZ BLANCA MEXICO CALLING
This Mexican-style lager has a balance of subtle sweetness and light bitterness for a delicious, easy-drinking experience. 4.7% ABV, 16oz Can$6.00
ATHLETIC BREWING N/A IPA
Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic "Run Wild" IPA. 12oz Can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$6.00
FUNKYTOWN SUMMERTIME CHI
This light boided Belgian style witbier has notes of wheat, orange, citrus, and coriander adding floral perfectly refreshing for a hot summer day. 16oz Can. 5% ABV$8.00
COCKTAILS, SELTZERS & WINE
BLOOD ORANGE BEES KNEES
Lemon, Honey & Conniption Gin. For every cocktail purchased $1 will be donated to the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Programs.$13.50
SPIKED HONEYCRISP CIDER
Seeding Farms Honeycrisp Cider Reduction, Honey, Lemon & Vodka.$13.50
RUM PUNCH
Aged Dark Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Orgeat. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle.$13.50
BLACKBERRY BOURBON SOUR
Good Trouble Bourbon, Blackberry, Cranberry, and Lemon. Just pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
APEROL GREYHOUND
Wheatley Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Aperol, & Lime. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime & Prickly Pear. Pour over ice and enjoy! 6oz sealed bottle$13.50
HIGH NOON VODKA SELTZER
Seltzer with fruit juice and vodka. No sugar or artificial sweeteners. 355 mL can, 4.5% ABV.$6.00
BRUT BUBBLES
2023 Central Coast Brut Bubbles brings a balanced flavor profile of yellow apples, honeysuckle, and vanilla tart. The notes linger on the palate and a touch of bright acidity makes this wine crisp and refreshing straight from the can or from a glass. 250 mL can$12.00
ROSE
2024 Rosé originates from the Central Coast of California. This medium-bodied Rosé is dry in style and is made primarily with Pinot Noir grapes. Beautiful notes of berries, watermelon, and tropical fruits are dominant both aromatically and on the palate, and the wine is rounded out with a crisp and vibrant minerality. An inviting Rosé perfect for year-round enjoyment. 250 mL can$12.00
SAUVIGNON BLANC
2024 Sauvignon Blanc originates from sunny Paso Robles, within California’s Central Coast wine region. A vibrant and refreshing wine with pronounced aromas of ripe passion fruit and freshly squeezed grapefruit. The wine is medium bodied with bright acidity that is balanced by a savory minerality on the finish. 250 mL can$12.00
PINOT NOIR
2023 Pinot Noir hails from the Central Coast of California. The wine is elegantly balanced with fruit-forward notes of fresh red cherry, coupled with dried cloves and vanilla bean to bring in some spice and boldness to the long finish. Our Pinot Noir is versatile and easy drinking straight from the can or served in your favorite wine glass. 250 mL Can$12.00
LYRE’S N/A AMALFI SPRITZ
The fine bubble of this non-alcoholic cocktail fills the palate with bittersweet orange, rich peach, complex rhubarb and elderflower flavors. Dry finish, deliciously refreshing. 8.5oz can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$7.50
LYRE’S N/A CLASSICO
Lyre’s sparkling Classico is perfectly bubbly and has a light tart flavour enhanced with peach, pear, and red apple. 8.5oz can. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol$7.50
DESSERT
SLICE CARAMEL CAKE
From our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Tender yellow cake with a thick caramel icing.$7.00
SLICE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$7.00
WHOLE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE- Brown Sugar Bakery
Freshly baked from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery$80.00
CHOCOLATE COVERED POTATO CHIPS
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. Salty rippled potato chips dunked in chocolate.$10.00
SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATES
Freshly made from our friends at Brown Sugar Bakery. 4-Pack of chocolate covered caramels with a sprinkle of sea salt$6.00
KIDS
BRISKET SLIDER + SIDE
Smoked Prime Brisket Slider with pickles plus choice of side.$9.50
PORK SLIDER + SIDE
1 pulled pork slider with apple slaw plus choice of side$7.00
APPLE SAUCE
GoGoSqueez Apple Sauce Pouch$2.50
APPLE JUICE
Honest Kids organic apple juice box$2.50
WHITE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Milk Box$3.50
CHOCOLATE MILK
8oz Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box$3.50
KIDS COLORING PAGE
Kids seasonal produce coloring page, provided by The Evolved Network
EXTRAS
ORIGINAL BBQ
Chef Carter's Original BBQ sauce is a Kansas City-style sauce that's bold, thick, tangy, and a little sweet. Made with a complex blend of more than 22 artisanal ingredients, it's the classic choice for any of our smoked meats
TANGY
Our tart take on the Carolina standard. Chef Carter combines cider vinegar and pineapple juice with a hint of jalapeño, and rounds it out with the sweetness of tomato. This light-bodied sauce is a great choice for pork, and is a go-to for those that want to cut through the fat and add some spice.
GOLD SAUCE
Chef D'Andre's mustard based sauce has a black pepper and ginger bite and is an excellent choice to accentuate the smokiness of pork, or a perfect match for our smoked sausage
JERK
A Caribbean inspired sauce with a little kick. Soy-based with pineapple, scallions, thyme, allspice, and a kick from habanero. Great with chicken or rib tips!
CAJUN BUFFALO
Chef Carter's zesty and lightly spiced take on a classic wing sauce.
GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE- 2 OZ CUP$1.50
CINNAMON COMPOUND BUTTER
1oz house-made cinnamon compound butter. So good with a cornbread muffin!$1.75
JP GRAZIANO MILD GIARDINARA - 4 OZ CUP$2.00
SIDE OF HOT SAUCE
Grab a side of one of our custom hot sauces, made for us by Soothsayer$1.25
CAJUN FIRE- HOT SAUCE
Our Louisiana-style hot sauce captures everything you love about the classics, but better. Bold vinegar tang and robust garlic serve up the familiar taste you know and love, with a more complex flavor profile and elevated heat level thanks to the addition of Trinidad scorpion peppers. It's a perfect choice for those ready to explore beyond the basics. Ideal for adding a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist to your meal. Made in collaboration with Soothsayer Hot Sauce$12.00
SANDWICH BUN
Full Sized Sandwich Bun
DOZEN SLIDER BUNS
1 dozen Martin's potato rolls$12.00
TURANO LONG BUNS (8PK)
Martin's Soft Potato Long Buns$8.00
MERCH
ALL BUTTS DESERVE A GOOD RUB T-SHIRT
Front of tee has Soul & Smoke logo on the left chest, back says "All Butts Deserve a Good Rub"$27.00
KOOZIE
Keep your bevvies cold while repping some Soul & Smoke pride$4.00
COOLER
Cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.$32.00
SUNGLASSES$10.00
RED TRUCKER HAT
Black Soul & Smoke embroidery on a red trucker hat. Adjustable back$32.00
BLACK TRUCKER HAT
White Soul & Smoke embroidery on a black trucker hat. Adjustable back$32.00
OG SPICE RUB
Chicago-Style BBQ seasoning for Beef, Chicken and Pork.$7.00
CAJUN SPICE BLEND
You know it from our Shrimp & Grits- now our special Cajun Spice Blend is available bottled for home use! An A+ addition to seafood, poultry and even veggies, just season generously then cook!$7.00
SAUCE & RUB COMBO
Kick up your at home grilling with Chef Carter's Signature Spice Rub and BBQ Sauce$15.00
