Soul & Smoke Evanston
SMOKED MEATS: BY THE POUND
- SMOKED PRIME BRISKET
Smoked and sliced USDA Prime Brisket. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free. Brisket is a fatty meat! We will do our best to honor your fat request, but all orders of brisket will contain some fat.
- SMOKED PULLED PORK
Smoked and pulled pork shoulder served with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
- SMOKED DUROC RIB TIPS
Smoked Rib Tips with choice of sauce on the side. *Gluten Free
- PASTRAMI
House Cured and Smoked Prime Beef Pastrami, with a side of sauce. We recommend Gold! *Gluten Free
- SMOKED 'NDUJA SAUSAGE
Smoked + Sliced 'Nduja Sausage$10.00
- SMOKED CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Grilled and Sliced Cheddar Jalapeño Sausage (gf)$6.00
FROM THE SMOKER
- MEAT SAMPLER
6oz Prime Brisket, 6oz Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/2lb Rib Tips, 1 Sliced 'Nduja Sausage with 4oz Pickles and Choice of Sauce$42.00
- PRIME BRISKET DINNER
Smoked Prime Brisket, Signature Mac + Cheese, Collard Greens, a Cornbread Muffin, and your choice of sauce.$30.00
- SMOKED SPARE RIBS
Smoked Spare Ribs Choice of sauce on the side. One pound is 4-5 bones. *Gluten Free
COMBOS
- PRIME BRISKET SANDWICH + SIDE
Chopped Prime Brisket Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side.$17.00
- PASTRAMI SANDWICH + SIDE
House-made pastrami, gold sauce, house-made pickles and choice of side.$20.00
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH + SIDE
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side$12.00